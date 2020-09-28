WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police will announce arrests made in connection with a crash in the North End Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at the Winnipeg Police Headquarters at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue after police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Salter Street and Boyd Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and collided with another car two blocks away.

Four people in the car that was struck, including an infant and a child, were taken to hospital, along with two people in the fleeing vehicle. A 30-year-old woman in the vehicle that was struck died from her injuries.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed the identity of the victim as 30-year-old Jennifer Dethmers. Dethmers' family said the infant in the car was hers, but the other child was not.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is also investigating.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Mike Arsenault and Stephanie Tsicos.