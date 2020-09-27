WINNIPEG -- A woman is dead, and her infant child, along with several others, injured after a crash at the corner of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street.

Winnipeg police said on Saturday, around 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Salter Street and Boyd Avenue.

According to police, once the vehicle saw the officers, it took off down the street.

Constable Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said the fleeing vehicle collided with another car two blocks down at the intersection of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue.

"Four people from the struck vehicle, including an infant and a child, and two from the fleeing vehicle were transported to hospital, most in serious or critical condition," said Carver. "Sadly, an adult female from the struck vehicle has succumbed to her injuries."

CTV News confirmed the identity of the victim as 30-year-old Jennifer Dethmers. Dethmers' family said the infant child in the car was hers, but the other child was not.

A NEARBY WITNESS

Cameron Owen lives down the street from where the accident happened and was alerted to the crash by a loud sound.

"I came outside (and ) there was a totalled van and a totalled truck on its side, and I saw an officer arrest one of the individuals," said Owen. "The whole neighbourhood was outside watching what happened. It was unbelievable."

Owen decided to leave the scene before emergency crews arrived.

"I told the kids to get back inside. You don't (want) to see that because it's pretty tragic, you know?"

A vigil to honour Dethmers has been planned for Tuesday, September 29, at 7 p.m., on the corner of Boyd and Andrews.

Carver said the two people from the fleeing vehicle are still in hospital, but believes they'll be brought into custody once their medical condition improves.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been informed and is taking over the investigation.