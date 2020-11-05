Advertisement
Winnipeg police to announce dismantling of inter-provincial organized crime network
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:07AM CST Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:24AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will announce that they have dismantled an “inter-provincial organized crime network” Thursday morning.
The police service will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Inspector Max Waddell will provide additional information about the investigation during the news conference.
This is a developing story. More to come.
