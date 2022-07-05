Winnipeg police to give update on missing person investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service is giving an update on an investigation into a man who was last seen in January 2021.

The missing persons unit will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Robert Hutchison at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference.

According to the police service, Hutchison’s last known communication with family was on Jan. 30, 2021, and the 33-year-old was last seen in Winnipeg on Jan. 31.

Hutchison’s family will be in attendance at the news conference.