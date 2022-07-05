Winnipeg police to give update on missing person investigation
Winnipeg police to give update on missing person investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is giving an update on an investigation into a man who was last seen in January 2021.
The missing persons unit will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Robert Hutchison at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference.
According to the police service, Hutchison’s last known communication with family was on Jan. 30, 2021, and the 33-year-old was last seen in Winnipeg on Jan. 31.
Hutchison’s family will be in attendance at the news conference.
Winnipeg police to give update on missing person investigation
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, a new study from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) says.
Independence Day parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.
Travelling soon? Here's how to have a stress-free airport experience
As Canadian airports continue to experience long lines, cancelled flights and even lost luggage, travel expert Natalie Preddie says there still are ways to ensure a less stressful airport experience.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling': mayor
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday.
Climate protesters glue themselves to 200-year-old painting
Two climate change protesters were arrested after they glued themselves to the frame of a famous John Constable painting hanging in Britain's National Gallery, the central London museum and police said.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich set to have bail hearing
Tamara Lich, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy,' is set to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail hearing after being arrested last week for allegedly breaching one of her bail conditions.
'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals -- and possible political trouble in Turkey.
Regina
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from Poland
A plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.
-
Casino Regina and Moose Jaw post $19.1M profit with lifting of pandemic restrictions
Casino Regina and Moose Jaw had a winning year. On Monday they reported a $19.1 million profit as the lifting of pandemic related restrictions allowed people to return.
-
Nearly half of all flights delayed at Sask.'s 2 largest airports
Saskatoon and Regina's airports have not been spared the effects of flight delays as the airline industry struggles to handle the return of passengers.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
Lots of teeth, sharp claws: Sask. wildlife group rescues 'adorable' young badger
Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation staff are getting a crash course in caring for an animal they've never had before — a badger.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Northern Ontario
-
Soo steelworkers back strike vote by 99%
At a special meeting of United Steelworkers Local 2251, membership backed its negotiating team in talks with Algoma Steel with a strike authorization vote of 99% Monday, the union said in a release.
-
Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
-
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showers
Periods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
-
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
Toronto
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
-
People warned to stop stomping on canola crops to take selfies
Two 'serious instances' involving people endangering crops to take selfies at an Ontario canola farm have prompted police to warn the public about the potential consequences of trespassing into crop fields.
-
Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sundre man found dead at local McDonald's, suspect charged with first-degree-murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death at the McDonald's in Sundre, Alta. early Monday morning.
-
Calgary city council to debate $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors are scheduled to debate and vote on a 99-page climate strategy.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary warms up, still a risk of storms
Afternoon storm risk in Calgary Tuesday and Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
Quebec reports jump in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as province adds 20 deaths
Quebec is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the province records 20 more deaths and 147 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
-
Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill
Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion. In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman dies after being hit by garbage truck
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a garbage truck Monday morning.
-
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19, saying indicators show a rising level of transmission in the community.
-
Trial running takes front seat as Ottawa LRT inquiry nears its end
The 12 days of trial running that Ottawa’s Stage 1 LRT line had to go through has become the focus of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry as it nears the end of public hearings.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old child have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Staffing shortages still impacting ambulance wait times in Nova Scotia
A day after a Nova Scotia woman shared her story about driving her son to the hospital after waiting for an ambulance, her provincial politician is calling for better services and accountability.
-
Maritime airports continue to combat challenges that cascade from Toronto, Montreal chaos
Whether its airlines, airports, or the federal government’s ArriveCan app, who to blame for the chaos facing Canada’s travel industry continues to be a question for thousands of passengers.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
-
Up in smoke: Recent cannabis store closures in Uptown Waterloo could be signs of oversaturated market
Cannabis shops cropped up quickly across Waterloo region, but it seems some are now closing shop shortly after they arrived. At least one expert says the shift could point to signs of saturation as the heavily competitive fight for cannabis sales takes its toll.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old stabbed at Surrey, B.C., high school; 2 teenagers arrested
Two teenagers were arrested after the stabbing of a third teen at a Surrey, B.C., high school, Mounties say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Man shot and killed in broad daylight outside Surrey hotel
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Surrey hotel.
-
What's going on in Shaughnessy? A few things, Vancouver Realtor says
A recent browse of real estate listings in Vancouver showed that several mansions in one particular area of the city are for sale.
Vancouver Island
-
Job action looms in B.C. as talks collapse with BC General Employees Union
The BC General Employees Union, one of the largest unions representing public sector workers in British Columbia, says talks with the government have broken down.
-
Comox, B.C., coffee shop damaged in overnight fire
A popular Comox Valley coffee shop was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
-
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.