WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police will provide details about a homicide investigation Monday morning.

A news conference is scheduled to take place at the Winnipeg Police Headquarters at 11 a.m.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 100 block of Kate Street.

Last week, officers responded to a report of a man assaulted on the street at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More details to come.