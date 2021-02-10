WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on the homicide of a 29-year-old man from last October.

The police service will provide the update during a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last month, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 28-year-old Jesse James Daher from Winnipeg for second-degree murder in the death of Mohamed Ahmed.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

Ahmed’s body was found in the Red River near Churchill Drive and Hay Street on Oct. 12, 2020.

His death was the 34th homicide in Winnipeg last year.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick

This is a developing story. More details to come.