WINNIPEG -- A spokesperson for Winnipeg police said officers can’t lay charges, despite having a suspect, following a stabbing in River Heights, which he described as an “odd scenario.”

Const. Rob Carver told CTV News Winnipeg officers were called to a stabbing around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenaston Boulevard, where there are several apartment blocks.

Once they got to the scene, police found three people with injuries: a man who was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable; a woman with a relatively minor cut, who was treated and released; and a suspect, who was arrested and taken to hospital where he was treated.

Carver noted police have not laid any charges in the stabbing, “because no one has been willing to talk to us.”

He explained if no complainants are willing to give a statement, then it can’t go to court.

Carver said the only way police would push for an incident to go to court is if it’s a domestic incident.

“That’s to really protect the victims, maybe in a situation where they’re being coerced, they’re facing what they expect to be repercussions from the party,” he said.

Carver said the stabbing on Kenaston was not a domestic incident, but the three people involved did know each other. He noted the woman involved lived at the location on Kenaston, while the other two did not.