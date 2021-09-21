Winnipeg restaurant fined $40K for defying health restrictions; closed to in-person dining
A restaurant in Winnipeg that was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders is now closed to in-person dining.
Monstrosity Burger, located on Corydon Ave., posted an image to Instagram yesterday, showing a notice from Manitoba Health stating that the restaurant is ordered to close its dining room. However, it can remain open for takeout and delivery.
The notice said the restaurant did not comply with order eight of the COVID-19 prevention orders from Sept. 2. This order states that a licensed premise must only allow customers who have proof that they are fully vaccinated; have proof there’s a medical reason that they can’t vaccinated; and those under the age of 12. This rule applies to in-person dining, not those who are picking up delivery or takeout.
In the Instagram post, Monstrosity Burger wrote, “This country is pathetic and we will lose every last bit of freedom if people don’t stand up now!”
The Manitoba government’s last two enforcement updates show that Monstrosity Burger has been handed eight tickets in total for defying public health orders, coming to a total of $40,000 in fines.
In one of Monstrosity Burger’s past Instagram posts, the restaurant said it supports people who get the vaccine, but that if someone chooses to trust their immune system over the vaccine, then they are still welcome.
“We will NOT comply with illegal mandates that segregate, discriminate or divide our People!” the post said.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Monstrosity Burger and the province for more details.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | State of emergency extended in Manitoba
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, are Canadians in for more of the same?
Indigenous leaders say issues affecting their communities largely ignored during election
After a federal election that saw little movement in seat count, Indigenous leaders are expressing disappointment with the sidelining of Indigenous issues throughout the campaign.
BREAKING | Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
OPINION | Don Martin: Sooner or later in this status quo mandate, Justin Trudeau will take his walk in the snow
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
5 political rookies to watch in the 44th Parliament
While the election result means a host of old faces will soon return to Ottawa for the next session of Parliament, a handful of notable newbies will also make their way to the Hill too, each with a unique storyline.
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverse
Despite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, promises challenges for businesses and enforcement officers.
'Early election gamble backfires': Here's a look at some international headlines day after Canada election
As Canadians are waking up to more of the same after Justin Trudeau managed to hold on to power following Monday's election, international media reacted to the prime minister's 'gamble.'
Saskatoon
-
'People aren't scared of COVID here': Few masks in sight at PPC headquarters on election night in Saskatoon
Maxime Bernier mingled with the People's Party of Canada faithful in Saskatoon on election night.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how Saskatoon residents used prescription and illicit drugs: researchers
Saskatoon researchers have found evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic changed how people consumed pharmaceutical and illicit drugs.
-
Saskatoon police warn of parcel scam after 'multiple reports'
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning of a scam involving parcels and fraudsters posing as border services agents.
Regina
-
'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
-
PPC gains in rural Sask. add competition for Tories
Despite not winning a seat federally, the People’s Party of Canada saw vote increases in rural Saskatchewan on election night.
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet: sources
Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro will no longer be in charge of the portfolio.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
-
Young Albertans are now the demographic with the highest COVID-19 rates
Alberta youth now have the highest COVID-19 rate compared to any other demographic.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney to make cabinet changes Tuesday afternoon
Kenney will then join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
-
LIVE at 5
LIVE at 5 | Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
-
Alberta asks feds for help transferring ICU patients out of province
Alberta has asked the federal government for help transporting critically ill patients out of the province for care and bringing in ICU staff, registered nurses and respiratory therapists.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier releases statement one day before COVID-19 vaccine certificate is implemented
Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Ontario businesses, enforcement bodies brace for learning curve on COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, promises challenges for businesses and enforcement officers.
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
-
Quebec records nine new deaths as COVID-19 cases rise by 587
Quebec is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 404,291 since the start of the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.
-
Body found in Smiths Falls, Ont.
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. say officers are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on William Street West.
Northern Ontario
-
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Canadore College event to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day
Canadore College will remain open Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but will hold a special ceremony to mark the day, along with Orange Shirt Day.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 COVID-19 cases; active infections drop
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections declined.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener man charged with attempted murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a Kitchener man with attempted murder in connection to an incident near Riverbend Drive.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in schools: B.C. changing how parents will be notified about cases
With students in B.C. being back in class for a couple of weeks, the province's health officials are already changing some of its procedures around COVID-19 notifications and contact tracing in schools.
-
Multiple unvaccinated pregnant women battling COVID-19 in ICUs, B.C. health officials say
There are a number of young pregnant women battling COVID-19 in intensive care units across B.C., all of them unvaccinated, according to health officials.
-
Electrifying journey: Cross-country drive in under 5 days
Harvey Soicher wanted to prove it was possible to go on a cross-country trip in an electric vehicle and last week, he proved it was possible to do it in a matter of days.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province’s COVID-19 response.
-
Caught on cam: Video shows island 'moving' in optical illusion off Vancouver Island
A video of an island seemingly "moving" off the coast of Vancouver Island is making waves on the internet.
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding still too close to call as NDP, Conservatives poised to unseat Greens
More than 12 hours since the polls closed, a Vancouver Island riding remains in limbo with the preliminary results still too close to call.