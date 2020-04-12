WINNIPEG -- Parts of Winnipeg’s BLUE rapid transit line are officially in service.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this new transit line will provide frequent service between downtown, the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert. It noted that some routes in southwest Winnipeg are being replaced and some are being changed.

Beginning Sunday, the BLUE line will drive along the Southwest Transitway to bypass traffic on Pembina Highway. Passengers will be able to get to the transit line through the Southwest Transitway stations, as well as stops on Graham Avenue, Main Street, and Pembina Highway south of Markham Road.

More information on the frequency of the BLUE rapid transit line can be found online.

The city said changes to transit routes are in effect as of Sunday. Signs have gone up at the impacted bus stops to inform people of the remaining routes.