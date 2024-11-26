WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg's Carruthers tops Schwaller 7-5 in opening draw at Kioti National

    Manitoba-Carruthers third Reid Carruthers watches his shot while playing Team Manitoba-Dunstone during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) Manitoba-Carruthers third Reid Carruthers watches his shot while playing Team Manitoba-Dunstone during the playoffs at the Brier, in Regina, on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers stole a single in the eighth end for a 7-5 win over Yannick Schwaller's Swiss side at the Kioti National on Tuesday.

    Carruthers, with Kyle Doering at second as a replacement for the retired Derek Samagalski, scored two in the seventh end and secured the victory when an opposing tap attempt was light.

    The Swiss skip sat out due to recent knee surgery. His brother, Kim Schwaller, played second with Sven Michel moving up to third ahead of Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel.

    In other games, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen beat Switzerland's Michael Brunner 7-2 and Scotland's Ross Whyte defeated Switzerland's Marco Hoesli 7-2.

    Bruce Mouat topped James Craik 7-4 in an all-Scottish matchup. Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Mary Brown's Centre.

    Competition continues through Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

    Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News