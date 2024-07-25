Winnipeg's cycling community places 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding

Winnipeg's cycling community came together Thursday night to remember the victim in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Rob Jenner was riding his bike to work on June 6, when he was hit and killed by a speeding car at Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Street.

The 19-year-old driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Now, to honour Jenner, the cycling community installed a memorial "Ghost Bike" at the scene of the incident.

A Ghost Bike is a bicycle that is painted completely white and left to honour those killed while riding their bikes.

The Ghost Bike being used to honour Rob Jenner who was hit and killed while riding his bike in June. Uploaded July 25, 2024. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)

People gathered at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) and then rode to the crash site to place the bike.

Jenner was a shipper/receiver at the CMHR and had been working there since 2014.

Speaking to the crowd of over 100 people, Jenner's wife Wendy said her husband loved riding his bike.

"He looked forward to it so much and hated the days when he couldn't do it," she said.

People showed up in red as it was Jenner's favourite colour and he would wear it on Fridays to "finish the week strong."

Wendy acknowledged Winnipeg's cycling community, saying they have embraced her and her family during this difficult time.

"You didn't know me, but you welcomed me and reached out to me saying it could have been any of you."

People are seen riding away from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as part of a Ghost Bike ride to honour Rob Jenner. July 25, 2024. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)

The bike being used to honour Jenner belongs Wendy.

Patty Wiens with Bike Winnipeg said that while this is a memorial ride, it is also a call to action to the city to make the roads safer for cyclists.

"The problem with our bicycling network in Winnipeg, is there are pockets of it everywhere, they don't really connect," said Wiens. "We are calling on all city councillors to come together and listen to us who are trying to make the city a little better, not add to traffic, bike commute, save a little money. But we need to feel safe, a lot of people in Winnipeg don't ride their bikes because they don't feel safe."

Wendy said her husband knew the streets weren't safe for cyclists, but he was such a proud "bike commuter.

"I realize we have come a long way in the past 10 years, but we can all agree that we haven't come far enough, fast enough and safely enough. One small gap in the safety was enough to change my life forever."

She said her family is working with Gordon Bell High School to create a fund in Jenner's honour which would help teach kids how to fix their bikes and ride safely.

"He may have been 'just one person,' but he was my world. There's nothing we can do to bring him back, but let's make sure his death wasn't in vain. Let's keep fighting for safer infrastructure. And one day, I hope that our kids and their kids can ride their bikes along a beautiful protected path and say, 'My grandpa Rob gave his life for this.'"

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger