Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year

After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.

The Scott-Bathgate company confirmed in a media release Wednesday that it would be winding down operations and ultimately close in late January.

"Unfortunately, the competitive environment has evolved to the point where the company can no longer sustainably operate the business without significant investments to increase scale and scope, to compete with national distributors," a release from the company reads.

The Scott-Bathgate company has been operating in western Canada since 1903, started by two Winnipeg men. The company's 'Nutty Club' along with the iconic peppermint stick Can-D-Man mascot became a well known brand for the company, distributing candy, nuts and popcorn, along with specialty grocery products for decades.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank each and every one of our employees, customers and suppliers for all of the loyalty, trust and support you have shown our company over the years," James Burt, the president of Scott-Bathgate, said in the release.

The company said it intends to work through its inventory to fill as many orders as possible over the coming weeks. It said it is in the process of notifying vendors.