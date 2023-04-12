Winnipeg's mayor added to Russian 'black list' of sanctions

Winnipeg's mayor is among several hundred Canadians that Russia has added to what it describes as a 'black list' of sanctions.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry released Wednesday includes the names of 333 Canadian citizens who will be barred entry into Russia. The ministry alleges those on the list have spread 'Russophobia' in the country and said the 'black list' is intended to encourage them to 'change their behaviour.’

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham was included on Wednesday's list, albeit incorrectly titled as 'Scott Gillingham is the mayor of Winnipeg, Saskatchewan.'

The list also includes several Canadian athletes who signed a letter for the removal of Russian athletes from the 2024 Olympics, as well as several MLAs from B.C., Alberta and Ontario, and Canada's Governor General Mary Simon.

Gillingham is not the only Manitoban to be included on Russia's sanctions list. Last year Manitoba's Premier Heather Stefanson was added to the list.

