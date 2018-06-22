The street paving season in Winnipeg could last a little longer this year.

For the first time the city is using warm mixed asphalt for some road projects.

The city says this product works better under colder temperatures in the fall compared to hot mix asphalt, extending paving season for three weeks.

According to the city, the warm mix is used in nearly a third of all paving work in the United States.

In total, Winnipeg is expected to see 150 lane kilometres of improvements this year at a cost of $116 million, a record amount.