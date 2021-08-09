WINNIPEG -- The return of U.S. travellers combined with Manitoba’s reopening is good news for Winnipeg’s taxi industry.

Joe Masi, Winnipeg Community Taxi Association’s (WCTA) spokesperson, said taxi fares were down 95 per cent in the city during the height of the pandemic.

“It was quite a serious situation,” Masi told CTV News.

He said loosened restrictions, the return of live sports and entertainment, and an uptick in visitors to Winnipeg is a “welcome boost” for taxi companies.

On Monday, the Canada-U.S. border reopened to non-essential U.S. travellers, but the Winnipeg Airport Authority said the first international flights wouldn’t land in Winnipeg until September.

But Masi said any air travel – including an increase in flights arriving from other provinces – helps the industry.

“The numbers have been way down for a number of months,” Masi said of fares initiated at the airport.

Last September, Unicity Taxi told CTV News airport fares dropped to an average of 1,000 fares a month – a far cry from pre-pandemic averages of 30,000.

“It’ll be a gradual increase and we understand that,” Masi said. “But we’re hoping as the restrictions are lifted more and more, the numbers get back.”

In anticipation of international travel returning, Masi said WCTA is working on an initiative to make the cab industry “part of the tourism experience.”

Masi said cab drivers are often the first point of contact for tourists visiting the city.

He said WCTA is working with Tourism Winnipeg and Travel Manitoba to help promote the city and province. He said the association is considering ideas like including tourism information inside cabs.

“When we welcome people back to our city, the taxi industry wants to be tourism ambassadors.”