

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg's taxi industry is pulling all the stops in fighting against a new bill allowing for ride sharing services in the province.

A statement of claim has been filed against the province of Manitoba on behalf of Winnipeg taxi owners.

Taxi services are seeking an injunction to stop Bill 30, the Local Vehicles for Hire Act, which lays out the framework for allowing ride sharing services Uber and Lyft to operate in the city.

The taxi industry is arguing the new bylaw creates an unfair playing field, because ride sharing vehicles won't be subject to the same fees, and safety provisions such as shields, emergency strobe lights and cameras.

Cab industry spokesperson Scott McFadyen said taxi owners are pursuing all options to stop the bill, including legal.

A spokesperson with the province said they will reserve comment until they see all of the details.