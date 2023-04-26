Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions

Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. North Dakota on Monday, April 24, became the latest state to ban abortion in most cases — again. Gov. Doug Burgum signed a ban that has narrow exceptions: Abortion is legal in pregnancies caused by rape or incest, but only in the first six weeks. Abortion is also allowed deeper into pregnancy in specific medical emergencies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. North Dakota on Monday, April 24, became the latest state to ban abortion in most cases — again. Gov. Doug Burgum signed a ban that has narrow exceptions: Abortion is legal in pregnancies caused by rape or incest, but only in the first six weeks. Abortion is also allowed deeper into pregnancy in specific medical emergencies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island