The City of Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection program is set to begin at the end of the month.

According to the city, collection will begin on April 30 for homes in collection area “A” and May 7 for homes in collection area “B.”

Yard waste is collected once every two weeks on the same day as recycling and garbage pickup. It will continue until November.

Residents can determine which collection area they live in and what their collection days are at the City of Winnipeg’s collection days website.

Yard waste can be placed in any reusable container without a lid, cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags. Any yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted.

The city advises residents to place their yard waste container at least an arm’s length away from garbage and recycling containers and to store any yard waste away from buildings.

Materials that will be accepted as yard waste include: grass clippings, leaves, plants, flowers, bush/shrub clippings and bundles of branches no longer than one metre or heavier than 22 kilograms.

Logs, stumps, rocks, dirt, sod and litter will not be accepted.

The city asks residents to not rake any yard waste into the streets.