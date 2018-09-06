

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade has unveiled who will be at the helm of the festivities in November.

The Winnipeg Jets’ wives, girlfriends and families are teaming up to grand marshal this year’s parade.

Sam Wheeler, wife of Jets’ captain Blake Wheeler, was at Thursday’s announcement with her son.

“Louie and I are so excited to be here on behalf of the wives, girlfriends and families of the Winnipeg Jets,” said Wheeler. “It is an honour to be selected to be a part of such a long standing tradition in this community. None of our families are from Winnipeg so having events like this to be a part of makes us feel like we're at home.”

She said after all the support the community has shown the Jets over the last seven years they are excited to show their support back.

The 109th Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.