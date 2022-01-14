Winnipeg saw home prices soar at end of 2021

New data from Royal LePage shows that the home prices in Winnipeg soared at the end of 2021.

The Royal LePage House Price Survey released on Friday shows the aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg increased 9.6 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase brought the aggregate home price – which is the weighted average of the median values of all housing types -- to $357,000.

When looking at individual housing types, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 14.7 per cent to $390,800; and the median price of a condo increased 16.1 per cent to $233, 600 at the end of 2021.

Michael Froese, a broker and manager with Royal LePage Prime Real Estate, said inventory shortages caused by buyer fatigue, particularly among first-time buyers, suggest a lot of pent-up demand will transfer to 2022.

“I expect a brisk spring market as young buyer hopefuls compete to secure a purchase before borrowing costs increase significantly,” he said in a news release.

Froese added that Winnipeg’s condos are seeing strong price increases due to a low supply of detached homes that is continuing to drive demand for more affordable housing.

“Detached homes are typically the most highly sought-after housing type in Winnipeg,” he said.

“However, some buyers are considering alternative property types that are more affordable. I expect this trend to continue into the spring.”

Royal LePage noted that it is projecting that the aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg will increase six per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Nationally, the aggregate price of a home increased 17.1 per cent to $779,000 year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021.