WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division’s Board of Trustees is adding its voice to those criticizing Quebec’s Bill 21.

Quebec's secularism law known generally as Bill 21, prohibits public sector workers deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work.

In a news release issued Thursday, WSD Board of Trustees vice chair, Jennifer Chen called the law wrong and divisive.

“This goes against every belief we have as Canadian citizens, whether by birth or immigration, to our protected rights and freedoms, “ Chen said.

The news release goes on to say that members of Winnipeg’s immigrant and refugee community attended a recent the Board meeting to show support for the motion, brought forward to the board by Chen.

The full motion is:

a) That the Board of Trustees of the Winnipeg School Division strongly opposes Quebec’s Bill 21 and any legislation that creates division and discrimination and risks the infringement of human rights of public servants in positions of authority, such as teachers, police officers, judges, government lawyers, prison guards, and wildlife officers from wearing religious symbols, such as the kippah, turban, hijab, or crucifixes.

b) That the Board of Trustees reiterate our commitment to all students, parents, staff and community members from diverse backgrounds of creating and supporting an inclusive and welcoming environment in our school and community as defined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Manitoba Human Rights Code and WSD Policies.

Chen made specific reference to the effect Bill 21 may have on Quebec’s education community.

“ We join many other elected bodies in condemning Quebec’s Bill 21 and hope that our combined voices will be loud enough to convince that province to rescind their decision to ban public workers in positions of authority, which includes school principals, vice-principals and teachers, from wearing religious symbols,” Chen said.