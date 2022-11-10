Winnipeg school marks 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid

An elementary school in Winnipeg is recognizing its namesake with a ceremony recognizing the sacrifices of soldiers in the Dieppe Raid.

École Dieppe, named after the Dieppe Raid, held a service for both Remembrance Day and its namesake the Dieppe Raid.

August 19 marked the raid’s 80th anniversary. More than 900 Canadians died during the raid.

Principal Bronwen Davies says the school is “recognizing the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers on that day and also the learning aspect behind the raid and how we can take those lessons and apply them to our learning today."

Davies said it was a great learning experience for students to hear about the raid in an age-appropriate way.

“There is an understanding of what happened that day.”

She says typically with younger students they would focus on peace after the war, but they wanted students to understand more about the raid because of the anniversary.