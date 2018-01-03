

The Canadian Press





The City of Winnipeg has launched a pilot program to provide swimming lessons to students in Grades 3 and 4 as part of their school curriculum.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan says the city is partnering with the Winnipeg School Division in the program aimed at providing all children with vital water safety education.

The Swimming Counts pilot program runs from this month through June and is expected to provide streamlined lessons to about 23-hundred students from 59 schools.

The project will be assessed once it's complete and if successful may be expanded to other schools as part of drowning prevention strategies for young children