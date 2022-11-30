Winnipeg Sea Bears the latest team in growing Canadian Elite Basketball League
Mike Morreale got a pick-me-up with Wednesday's unveiling of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, the newest team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
The league co-founder and commissioner attended the announcement at Canada Life Centre, the home of the NHL Winnipeg Jets that will be a re-configured 4,500-seat venue for the Sea Bears.
Winnipeg is the 10th franchise for the league that has teams in six provinces. It was founded in 2018 with six clubs and began play the following year.
The league has experienced some upheaval the past few months, with two franchises moving and one folding, but Morreale was feeling positive about its future.
"Never been stronger," Morreale said. "It's been a lot of work. We have gone through a lot of growth in a relatively short period of time so managing that growth is important, but today was kind of the final thing we needed to do.
"Everything has fallen into place. We've been excited for this day to come and this league is in a way better place, not only from where the teams are located, but the people that are behind it as well."
Winnipeg businessman and lawyer David Asper is the Sea Bears' owner. He was a partner with the Winnipeg Thunder, a men's pro basketball team that played from 1992-94. The last pro club in the city was the Winnipeg Cyclone (1995-2001).
The Sea Bears name was chosen in honour of the polar bear, whose Latin name, Ursus maritimus, means "sea bear." Manitoba is known for its polar bears at Hudson Bay.
Asper noted the expression of the polar bear logo on the uniform isn't cuddly.
"The look is supposed to be that it's looking at you thinking that it's going to eat you," Asper said with a smile.
He said he wanted to buy a franchise to help grow the game of basketball across the country and aims to host the 2025 CEBL championship.
"This league is about building Canadian basketball and providing a step up so that young people in our country can aspire to play, and actually play and have a pathway to play for Team Canada," Asper said.
The CEBL is partnered with Canada Basketball. Some of its players have also signed contracts with the National Basketball Association.
The league's 14-player roster has a minimum of six homegrown players, a maximum of three Americans, one international player and one from U Sports. Each team's salary cap is $8,000 per game.
Morreale said the CEBL teams would be divided into west and east divisions when the 20-game fifth season kicks off in May 2023.
Western clubs include the Vancouver Bandits, Edmonton Stingers, Calgary Surge, Saskatchewan Rattlers (Saskatoon) and Winnipeg. The eastern teams are the Brampton Honey Badgers, Scarborough Shooting Stars, Ottawa BlackJacks, Niagara River Lions (St. Catharines) and Montreal Alliance.
A string of changes shook up the league after the 2022 season ended in early August.
The league announced the Guelph Nighthawks, playing in the smallest market in the loop, wasn't financially viable enough and the franchise was moving to Calgary. It was renamed the Surge in October.
In September, the club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits was sold and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits, but will continue to play out of the Langley Events Centre.
The league then decided in early November to suspend operations of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise after only one season in St. John's, N.L. The reason given was that the team's home at Memorial University lacked the amenities needed for a pro league.
Earlier this week, it was announced the reigning champion Hamilton Honey Badgers were relocating permanently and becoming the Brampton Honey Badgers. The league was forced to move the franchise because renovations to Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre were going to close the facility during the 2024 and '25 CEBL seasons.
Morreale said there are talks about future expansion.
"We're still in those discussions," he said. "Certainly, a return to the East Coast is something we're (looking) at, Quebec City or even in proximity to Montreal.
"There are also some other discussions (about) Kelowna, Victoria, Regina. There's a lot of interest, and really it's just about being very selective in where we go and when we go."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort California girl
A Virginia sheriff's deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online and asked a teenage California girl for nude photos before he drove across the country and killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, authorities said Wednesday.
Regina
-
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
-
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
Emergency responders, shelter want cold weather strategy in Yorkton; City open to committee
A new homeless shelter in Yorkton has shown the need for more warm-up locations in the city, along with the possible implementation of a cold weather strategy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
-
'Missed opportunity': Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says city could have saved millions by cutting new hires
The City of Saskatoon could have saved millions of dollars in its 2023 budget by restricting new hires, according to the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Ontario
-
A northern Ontario minor hockey team's unique travel itinerary
The Moose River Attack minor hockey team has travelled by helicopter, train, car, canoe and snowmibile to get to games and practices.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Edmonton
-
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
-
COVID-19 vaccine policy for Arctic Winter Games not due to Alberta influence: official
An official with the Arctic Winter Games says its decision to revoke a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for the upcoming event had nothing to do with pressure from the Alberta government, despite claims by the premier.
-
'He's doing lots of good stuff': Woodcroft supporting Puljujarvi through 15-game scoring slump
It's been more than a month since Jesse Puljujarvi has scored for the Edmonton Oilers.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister's denial of nurses' 'mass exodus' feels 'painful' and 'dismissive' for some
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province has “not seen a mass exodus of nurses” leaving the profession – a remark some nurses say is “dismissive” and “painful” to hear.
-
Ontario spa at centre of $5-million lawsuit following staph contamination to reopen Thursday
A spa village east of Toronto that made headlines last month after it was forced to close some of its facilities due to a ‘health hazard’ will reopen its pools on Thursday.
-
Mystery behind photo featuring Leafs legends solved
A photo of a few Toronto Maple Leafs greats, including the late Borje Salming, posted to social media last week has been liked more than 90,000 times and racked up nearly 12,500 shares and counting since then. But the longer you look at the image, the more questions there are.
Calgary
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
Seniors Secret Service on target to help 6,300 of southern Alberta's elderly have a merry Christmas
Volunteers work like Santa's helpers, sorting boxes destined for seniors this holiday season, and just like the elves in his workshop, those volunteers have a mountain of work that has to be completed on a tight timeline.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
The Quebec government will spend the next four years trying to reverse what it says is the decline of French in Montreal and transform the province's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday. Legault delivered his inaugural speech — equivalent to a throne speech — to the 43rd session of the legislature, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Quebec was re-elected with a large majority.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
-
Quebec premier's opening speech in national assembly nothing but a rehash, opposition parties say
Opposition parties were left 'disappointed' Wednesday with Francois Legault's hour-and-15-minute inaugural speech in the national assembly that they say contained nothing new.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Atlantic
-
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
-
Avian flu halts wild bird rehab for the year at the Atlantic Veterinary College
The Atlantic Veterinary College hospital in Prince Edward Island needs to be expanded so it can manage the effects of avian influenza, which are expected to be around for a long time, says a wildlife technician who works at the clinic.
-
Moncton, N.B., Walmart workers recognized for help in U.S. child abduction case
Some fast-thinking Walmart employees were celebrated Wednesday for their role in reuniting a family
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a massive month-long child exploitation investigation spanning the entire province.
-
Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.
-
Downtown Kitchener video rental store prepares to shut down, again
It’s a sequel of sorts for a downtown Kitchener video rental store, as it gets set to say goodbye for good.
Vancouver
-
Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
-
Canada Post suspends service in Vancouver, other communities due to snowy conditions
Deliveries by Canada Post are suspended in more than a dozen cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the season Tuesday.
-
Lifetime ban for B.C. teacher who printed child pornography using school equipment
A B.C. teacher who had child pornography sent to his work email address and used school equipment to print the images has been banned from the profession for life, according to the province's regulatory body.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after suspected armed robber found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suspected of committing an armed robbery near Duncan, B.C, was later found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.
-
U.S. woman airlifted to Victoria hospital amid snowstorm
A U.S. woman was brought to Victoria General Hospital for treatment on Tuesday evening due to poor weather in Washington state.