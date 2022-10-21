Winnipeg sees record turnout for advance voting

A record number of Winnipeg residents have taken advantage of advance polling opportunities to decide the next mayor and city councillors.

According to a news release from the city on Friday, 41,895 people have participated in advance voting for the municipal and school boards election, a 5.1 per cent increase from the 2018 election, where 39,840 people used the advance poll.

“Every election, our goal is to streamline the process, reduce wait times, and improve service for people casting a ballot,” said Marc Lemoine, City of Winnipeg senior election official, in a statement. “We’re seeing the results of that initiative based on the record number of voters who took advantage of the convenient opportunities.”

Voting locations were available in malls, universities and other locations from Oct. 3 to 21.

Those who haven’t cast their ballot yet can do so on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Notices of polling locations have been mailed to registered voters. If you haven’t received one, polling station locations can be found here.

Valid identification, such as a driver’s licence, that shows their name and current home address, is required to vote.

If you don’t have a driver’s licence or an enhanced identification card, any two documents together that show the voter’s name and current home address will be accepted.