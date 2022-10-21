Winnipeg sees record turnout for advance voting

  • Workers at Vancouver Island paper mill poised to strike

    Hundreds of unionized workers at a Vancouver Island pulp and paper mill are poised to walk off the job after voting overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. Earlier this month, Paper Excellence announced it would indefinitely cease all paper operations at the Crofton mill by early December.

    The Catalyst paper and pulp mill in Crofton, B.C. is shown in this undated file photo.

  • Residents safe after East Sooke home destroyed by fire

    A home in East Sooke, B.C., was destroyed by fire Thursday night as firefighters from multiple departments tackled the structure fire and several spot fires in the surrounding forest. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and at least one propane tank had exploded, according to the fire department.