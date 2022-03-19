Winnipeg snow clearing operations expected to continue through March

The City of Winnipeg estimates it will take about five days for crews to complete plowing the city’s back lanes to reduce the risk of overland flooding and to make travel safer.

A spokesperson for the city said crews are working around the clock on springtime snow and melt-related activities, which are expected to continue until at least the end of the month.

The operation is proving difficult as fluctuating temperatures are forcing crews to switch priority areas daily. The city said crews are focusing on the most critical areas and are going on a street-by-street and lane-by-lane process.

While there are no snow-related parking ban in effect, the city asks residents to park their vehicles on the street if they notice back lane snow clearing operations in their area.

The city is also reminding residents that they are responsible for removing windrows left on their property by snow clearing equipment.

Other snow clearing operations on roads, intersections, sidewalks and pathways continues based on a priority system with pothole repair ongoing as required.

Residents are asked to report any problem areas, which can include snow clearing, potholes, ice or frozen catch basins by calling 311. Potholes, frozen catch basins, slippery surfaces, or missed snow removal can be reported directly online.

The city noted if residents experienced missed garbage and recycling collection over the past couple of days to report the issue if the collection does not happen by end of day Saturday.