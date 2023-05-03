Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave

A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.

The Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said the grave—which is in Bedford House Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium—has been identified as Corporal Frederick Percival Bousfield.

Bousfield was born on March 8, 1896, in Cotehill, Cumberland, England.

In 1912, his family immigrated to Canada, first arriving in Quebec City and then planting roots in Winnipeg.

After arriving in the city, the DND and CAF said he enlisted with the 79th Cameron Highlanders of Canada.

In 1915, he was assigned overseas to the Signals Section of the 43rd Canadian Infantry Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force.

A year later, following training, he was sent to France.

The DND and CAF said Bousfield was part of the Battle of Mount Sorrel, which happened outside of Ypres between June 2 and 13, 1916.

The goal of this battle was to defend Mount Sorrel as it was a piece of high ground in the area and allowed armies to see over Ypres.

"Corporal Bousfield was killed on June 7, 1916, when he was struck by an enemy shell," the DND and CAF said in a joint news release. "According to letters received by his family from members of his battalion, he had been carrying wounded men to safety and was going back for another stretcher when he was hit. Many men said that he displayed great courage in the moments before his death."

Bousfiled was 20 years old when he died.

"Corporal Bousfield made the ultimate sacrifice while helping wounded comrades to safety, saving lives and laying down his own in the process. The story of his selfless commitment brings us grief and inspiration over a century later. We must never forget this young man and the others like him who served their country with such courage. To his family, I extend my sympathy and gratitude,” said Minister of National Defence Anita Anand in a news release.

Bousfield's family was notified by the CAF and there are plans for a headstone rededication ceremony in Ypres.

Bousfield's grave could be identified after the Directorate of History and Heritage from the Commonwealth War Grave Commission in October 2019 indicated that a grave in Ypres may belong to Bousfield. Three separate researchers believed it could belong to him and after research by both the directorate and the commission, it was determined in October 2021 that it did in fact belong to Bousfield.