An extended snow route parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg on Sunday night to facilitate city-wide plowing operations.

The extended parking ban starts at midnight – two hours earlier than the city’s annual snow route parking ban.

Parking is prohibited on snow routes between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m, and vehicles parked in violation of the ban could be ticketed and towed.

The city says the extended parking ban will remain in effect until snow clearing operations are completed.

Resident street plowing starts Wednesday

A residential parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg as of Wednesday morning as crews begin plowing residential streets.

The city said the parking ban begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents in areas being plowed will need to move their vehicles prior to the ban taking effect.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban may be towed to a nearby street and subject to a $200 ticket. If your vehicle is towed, you should call 311 for help to find it.

Residents can look up what snow zone they live in with the address lookup tool, or with the Know Your Zone app. People can also call 311.

The residential parking ban schedule is as follows:

• Zones A, G, J, L, P, S on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

• Zones C, F, I, K, M, N, R on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24,

• Zones D, H, O, Q, T, U, V on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

• Zone E on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. on 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25,

• Zone B on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city reminds motorists to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving around heavy equipment.