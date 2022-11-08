Winnipeg students' animation work to be showcased at Jets game
A group of Filipino students have collaborated with the Winnipeg Jets to create animations, graphics and imagery that highlight their culture as part of a special game tonight.
The students, who are from the CREATE program at Sisler High School, put together the visual presentation for the Jet’s first-ever Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday.
Daphne Dizon, a Sisler CREATE student, said it’s an honour to be taking part in this event.
“It’s the first time that this is ever happening, so for us to be a part of that is such an amazing thing,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.
Fellow student Sam Balanial, who is also part of the project, said the group wanted to use the opportunity to showcase Filipino foods, traditional dances, games, and clothing. However, the most important thing the students wanted to highlight was the idea of togetherness.
“A very big part of Filipino culture is coming together, so if you come to tonight’s game you’ll see that a lot of the stuff we put into the on-ice projection has to do with being together and interacting, because family is very important,” Balanial said.
Dizon and Balanial worked on the animation portion of the project, and created a 45-second animation that will be displayed on the ice that showcases their heritage.
Balanial noted that her family is feeling the excitement of Tuesday night’s event.
“My dad was showing me Facebook posts, like ‘Look they posted about it on Facebook,’ and in the Philippines, that’s a pretty big deal because everyone uses Facebook,” Balanial said.
As part of Filipino Heritage Night, Jonato Dalayoan, mural designer, and Marc Gomez, the creative lead of hockey branding for True North Sport and Entertainment, created a Filipino Jets logo.
The logo features traditional textile patterns; an eight-ray golden sun around the Jets roundel; and three stars, which represent the three major island groups of the Philippines. The Filipino flag’s three colours are also overlaid on the jet to show the integration of Filipino and Canadian cultures.
The Filipino logo will be featured on the team’s warmup jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game to support Filipino youth initiatives. T-shirts and hoodies with the logo will be available at Jets Gear and online, with part of the proceeds going to local Filipino youth initiatives.
Filipino Heritage Night begins at 7 p.m., with the Winnipeg Jets facing off against the Dallas Stars. The game will start with a puck drop ceremony that includes members of the Filipino community.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.
