Winnipeg students give send off for custodian retiring after 20 years

While his job was to keep the school's hallways clean, his impact went far beyond that – touching the lives of the students who walked within them.

On Wednesday, staff and students at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg celebrated the career of long-time custodian Kerry Laing.

After 20 years at Oak Park High School, Laing is retiring – but not before the students could give him a proper send-off. On Wednesday, the school surprised Liang with a special assembly in his honour – complete with a makeshift throne and a standing ovation.

The school is recognizing the contributions Laing has made over the past two decades.

Oak Park High School Principal Troy Scott told CTV News Laing – who happens to be an Oak Park alumni himself – has embodied the school's values of respect, positivity and community.

"Gold standard custodian, incredible human being, Raider legend," Scott said in a post on Twitter.

Scott said Laing will be remembered within the school for always helping out with a smile on his face.