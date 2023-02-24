Winnipeg suite set on fire, man arrested: police

(File image.) (File image.)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam

    The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.

    Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources.

  • Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character

    A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island