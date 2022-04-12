Winnipeg takes step closer to ending dog breed ban

The City of Winnipeg is one step closer to ending a ban on certain dog breeds.

On Monday night, the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks voted in favour of a recommendation to get rid of the prohibition of certain dog breeds from the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw.

Instead, the ban would be replaced with a breed-neutral and behaviour-based approach.

The change to the bylaw still needs to go to the executive policy committee and city council for a final vote.