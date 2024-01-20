Winnipeg tattoo removal shop helping ex-gang members has $40K machine stolen

A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helping ex-gang members get on a better path says a break-in has brought her work to an abrupt halt.

For the past nine years, Della Steinke, the owner of Mother Ink Tattoo Removal, has been removing tattoos free of charge for ex-gang members hoping to escape their former lifestyle.

But late last week, that work was ground to a stop.

Steinke said on Thursday night her Sargent Avenue shop was broken into. When she came in the next day, she found her $40,000 laser tattoo removal machine had been stolen.

"I was hurt that, you know, we do so much for the community, and somebody would turn around and actually do this to us," Steinke told CTV News.

It wasn't just the machine that was stolen. The shop's TV was ripped off the wall, drawers were rifled through, and her supply of food and clothing meant to be donated in the community was all gone.

"There are a lot of people who rely, not only on the tattoo removal services that happen here, but the wraparound support that comes along with it," said Michele Wikkerink, the executive director of the Spence Neighbourhood Association, which partnered with Mother Ink in September.

Wikkerink said they have filed a police report and are hoping the machine can be recovered.

"That's quite a blow. It's a very expensive and unique piece of equipment. It's not easily replaced and it's absolutely necessary. You can't make do with something else," she said. "It's the center of all we do here. It's how people get started in their new paths."

Steinke said replacing the machine is going to be difficult. In the meanwhile, she is looking into borrowing a machine to get her shop back up and running.

"(If) somebody wants to return it, there's no questions asked. I would just really like to get that machine back," she said.

Winnipeg police confirmed they are investigating the break-in.