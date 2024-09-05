Winnipeg tech start-up providing a pathway for newcomer software engineers

A team of newcomer software engineers is looking to put Winnipeg on the map as an A.I. hub.

“I think this is only the beginning, because we have big dreams, big visions, big goals, and we're only getting started,” said David Owasi, Founder of Outreach Genius, a tech start-up in the Exchange District.

David Owasi and his team have grown tenfold since launching the start-up in May 2023. His colleagues write thousands of lines of code every day with the help of artificial intelligence.

Owasi launched the start-up to help companies expand their marketing outreach. Using a combination of online data, A.I. and code, his team helps businesses find new customers by giving them leads.

“Every company needs leads,” Owasi said.

“The question is, how are you going to get that lead? So what strategies are you going to use? We're solving a very core problem that is fundamental to every single company.”

Leads refer to any potential new customer who expresses interest in a company or topic.

“In today's day and age, being able to simplify client acquisition is pivotal for survival,” Owasi said.

“If a company doesn't know how to get their offer in front of people who are potentially interested, then there is no way to generate revenue.”

Owasi, a computer science graduate from the University of Manitoba moved to Canada over a decade ago.

He met his future co-founder at Tech Thursdays, a weekly event held at Kings Head Pub for young entrepreneurs.

Pasha Khoshkebari was a student in high school at the time with a serious knowledge of computers and how to start a business.

“I went to Tech Thursdays with frankly, the idea, the goal of getting a software development job,” said Khoshkebari, cofounder of Outreach Genius.

“As I was there, more and more, I realized I didn’t just want a job, I wanted to lead a whole team. I'm trying to build a company that's going to put Winnipeg on the map like no other company has ever done in the past.”

Khoshkebari moved to Winnipeg from Iran in 2014. Over the past year, the two have recruited a team of 11 employees including six software engineers, all of whom are new to the city. A lot has changed since they launched the company.

“18 months ago, all I had was an idea with David, that's all we had,” Khoshkebari said.

“18 months later here we are, and I'm surrounded by people who are so much smarter than me.”

“What the next level right now is we are in the process of expanding capitalization, meaning that we're looking for investment to our company so that we can even hire more engineers to help us build some of our solutions,” Owasi said.

One business they’ve helped is Bookpeazy.com. It’s a start-up aimed at connecting people with providers like mechanics, barbers, and dry cleaners all of whom will bring their services to a home or business.

Yvan Boisjoli, founder of Bookpeazy.com and Bold Commerce hired Owasi’s team to find more business for his newest start-up which began operating in March 2023.

“That's really the power of Outreach Genius is being able to get in front of your customers,” Boisjoli said.

“Outreach Genius goes a step further and kind of connects consumer behaviour with consumers that want to use your platform and targets the right customers. They're putting it together in a meaningful way to help craft your marketing message and your strategy.”

Boisjoli took inspiration to launch the online platform after visiting the Google campus in California in 2017.

“I always thought this would be a really powerful platform, especially for accessibility,” Boisjoli said.

“You know, there are a lot of people that just can't get around as easily as everybody else. Having all these services to care for them at their home, I just see it as a massive opportunity for the platform and for growth.”