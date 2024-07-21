Winnipeg teen charged with breaking and entering outlet mall, other robberies

A 14-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a break-and-enter incident at a Winnipeg outlet mall, as well as a string of other recent robberies.

According to a news release, police were called to a break-in at the Outlet Collection Winnipeg retail mall in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway around midnight.

The suspect entered the mall by shattering an entry door glass panel, before breaking into two retail stores in a similar fashion. To make his escape, he broke another glass door panel and stole around $3,500 in merchandise. The damage costs totaled to $22,000.

Officers arrested the 14-year-old near Corydon Avenue and Carpathia Road around 1:50 a.m. and were able to recover some of the stolen goods.

As part of the investigation, the Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit linked the suspect to three more violent robberies and a break-and-enter incident at a religious centre.

The first incident occurred earlier this year on June 4, just before 5 p.m., when the 14-year-old boy entered a restaurant in the 1600 block of Corydon Avenue. Police said he stole a liquor bottle and discharged a can of bear spray at a 65-year-old man who tried to intervene.

Then on July 12 around 7:45 p.m., the suspect robbed a 67-year-old man in the 600 block of Balmoral Street. At the time, the 14-year-old was armed with an “airsoft imitation firearm,” and physically assaulted the victim. He also shot the man with the airgun, hitting him in the upper body. The victim was sent to hospital.

Eleven minutes later, the 14-year-old approached a 20-year-old man outside a Liquor Mart at Ellice Avenue and Hargrave Street. Armed with the same airgun, the suspect tried robbing the man of his liquor, firing the gun at him. The victim was also taken to hospital to be treated for his upper body injuries.

Late Friday night, police said the boy broke the front entry glass of a religious establishment in the 1100 block of Wilkes Avenue, before entering the property. The incident cost $1,000 in damages.

The 14-year-old was charged with three counts of robbery, four counts of breaking and entering a place with intent, and nine counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

He was detained and remains in custody.