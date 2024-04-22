Winnipeg teen missing for days, last seen in Lord Roberts: WPS

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officers say 13-year-old Charlie Sutherland was last seen Friday at around 4:40 p.m. in the Lord Roberts area.

Police say he is five-foot-five, 150 pounds with a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or brown jacket with a hood, brown sweatpants and grey sneakers.

Officers say they’re concerned for his wellbeing, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.