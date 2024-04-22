WINNIPEG
Winnipeg teen missing for days, last seen in Lord Roberts: WPS

Charlie Sutherland, last seen on April 19, 2024, is shown in an undated image. (Winnipeg Police Service) Charlie Sutherland, last seen on April 19, 2024, is shown in an undated image. (Winnipeg Police Service)
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officers say 13-year-old Charlie Sutherland was last seen Friday at around 4:40 p.m. in the Lord Roberts area.

Police say he is five-foot-five, 150 pounds with a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or brown jacket with a hood, brown sweatpants and grey sneakers.

Officers say they’re concerned for his wellbeing, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

