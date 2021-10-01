Winnipeg to extend temporary patios through winter months

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg is extending the temporary patio program, giving Winnipeggers who can brave the cold a place to eat out this winter.

On Friday, the city announced it will be extending its temporary patio program throughout the winter months for eligible businesses with additional operating requirements. The city said it will be accepting new winter patio registrations as of Friday.

The summer patio season will end on Oct. 31. The winter patio season will last from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Businesses looking to open a winter patio will need to include permitted heating sources. They will be required to follow size and material restrictions for tents or shelters, and meet requirements for snow removal.

The full requirements can be found here.

Businesses wanting to set up a temporary winter patio will need to submit a new registration form and other documentation, though the city said it is waiving the processing fee for the program registration.

“The winter temporary patio program is one way the City is working with the industry to try and create opportunities to increase business and welcome back customers," Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a news release.

"Due to changing restrictions, restaurants weren’t able to take advantage of the temporary patio program last winter. But it’s our hope this year that we will see many residents supporting our restaurants and enjoying their patios from November to March.”

The city said 113 restaurants and taprooms are registered with a temporary patio.

Current public health orders in Manitoba require people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to eat on a patio.

More information about how to apply for the program can be found online.