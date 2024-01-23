Winnipeg to look at updating living wage for city workers

WINNIPEG
    Living wages and essential worker regulations are up for debate at Winnipeg City Hall on Thursday.

    The discussion around the living wage comes after Coun. Cindy Gilroy and Coun. Matt Allard put forward a motion last December to update the public service’s living wage.

    According to the motion, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) suggests the living wage in Winnipeg is set at $19.21 an hour. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that data from the CCPA shows that Manitobans need to make more money to keep up with the high cost of living.

    If the city hall motion is passed, the living wage would apply to city workers, as well organizations receiving city funds, contractors and sub-contractors.

    The motion requests the updated wage be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025.

    Also on Thursday’ agenda is a request to add regulations for essential workers.

    If passed, this motion asks the Manitoba government to amend the Essential Services Act to add a rule stating that an essential services agreement needs to be in place with unions ahead of a job action or strike. Many city services already have protections in place.

    City council will vote on both these motions on Thursday.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Alexandra Holyk.

