WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will be offering some Leisure Guide programs this spring, including dance, gymnastics, yoga, pottery, spring break camps and outdoor activities.

According to the city, the Leisure Guide will be made available online on March 19, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. on March 23.

Residents can register online, by calling 311 or in-person at 395 Main St. The city is reminding anyone that wants to register in-person that they must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing protocols.

The city expects to release the Leisure Guide swimming and skating brochures later in the spring.

POOLS REOPENING

On March 29, the City of Winnipeg will be reopening a number of its indoor pools at 25 per cent capacity.

The following pools will reopen for aquatic sports groups, lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes and limited public swimming: Bonivital, Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, Elmwood Kildonans, Kinsmen Sherbrook, Margaret Grant, Pan Am, Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, Seven Oaks, St. James Assiniboia Centennial, and Transcona Kinsmen Centennial.

The Eldon Ross Pool and St. James Civic Centre will stay closed.

The city encourages people to book swimming blocks before getting to the indoor pools, because there are no guarantees of availability due to capacity restrictions. The blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and people can make reservations up 30 minutes in advance of the pre-reserved time if there is space.

The city will add another week of swim and fitness blocks for registration every Thursday.

Those attending the pools are asked to follow public health rules, including physical distancing from people who are not part of their households. Between blocks, the pool will be closed for 30 minutes so the areas can be cleaned.

The city is limiting access to lockers and change rooms, which will be spaced out to follow physical distancing guidelines. People are asked to come dressed to swim.

The city noted there will only be a limited number of lifejackets for public use, but people can bring their own lifejackets, flutter boards and toys. The city said permission to use toys will be left to the lifeguard’s discretion.