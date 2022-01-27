Winnipeg to repeal licensing requirements with escort agencies, body rub parlours
The City of Winnipeg is officially cutting ties with body rub parlours and escort agencies.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, councillors voted to repeal licensing requirements and rules for escorts and escort agencies, as well as body rub parlours and practitioners.
Council voted 14-0 on the matter. Councillors Shawn Nason (Transcona) and Ross Eadie (Mynarski) were absent from the vote.
Advocates fighting against human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls urged the city to end the licensing regime. They say the businesses are prone to sex trafficking and exploitation, and the city should not profit on this.
The city currently issues licences for two body rub parlours, 27 body rub practitioners, one independent escort agency and one escort.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs warned about security risks related to convoy, O'Toole plans to meet truckers
As a convoy of truckers made its way through Ontario on Thursday, hundreds of supporters gathered along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoy
GoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
4 adult victims of fatal Richmond, B.C., shooting from same family, police not seeking suspect
All four people killed in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., are adult members of the same family, homicide investigators say.
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
Record-high gas prices expected for Ontario, Quebec
Gas prices are expected to reach record highs in parts of the country ahead of the weekend.
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
A look at Canada's vaccine mandates and public health restrictions
A convoy made up of cross-border truckers and supporters protesting a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as public health restrictions more generally, is expected to arrive in Ottawa this weekend. CTVNews.ca looks at what mandates and restrictions exist in Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
'I would never do that': Former doctor responds to sexual assault allegations from fifth and final complainant
Sylvester Ukabam, a former doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients, responded to allegations from the fifth and final complainant from the witness stand on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. adds 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Saskatchewan reported another 1,273 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.
Saskatoon
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with a Saskatoon parent.
-
Sask. top doc predicts life in the 'Omicron era'
Saskatchewan Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab compared living with the Omicron COVID-19 variant to the annual flu season.
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN researchers mark one year of detecting COVID-19 in northern wastewater
Health Sciences North researchers have marked their first year of testing wastewater for COVID-19 levels in the region. It's now expanded to six cities and in the last few days, researchers have noticed a downward trend in cases.
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
-
Sudbury giftware business closing after almost half a century
The owners of a shop in downtown Sudbury have decided to retire after nearly 50 years in business.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier 'confident' COVID-19 measures could be relaxed by end of March
Premier Jason Kenney says he wants to eliminate Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport program as soon as it's safe to do so.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
Evander Kane agrees to deal with the Edmonton Oilers: TSN
Forward Evander Kane has made a verbal agreement to join the Edmonton Oilers, sources confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
-
Expanding the health-care safety net: Innovative resources for hospitals and their staff
Although the scale of COVID-19 and its impact on the Canadian health-care system has been unprecedented, there are lessons to be learned from previous viruses, some of which are being used right here in Ontario.
-
Boards take non-standard approach to Ontario's standardized high school math test
There's nothing standard about Ontario's provincewide high school math test this year.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase over 4 years
Alberta's nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
-
Calgary couple hiked 65 summits in 2021
There are climbers who tackle more mountains in a year or even more technical climbs but Ben Berg and Larry Welsman wanted to hike 65 summits in the year Berg turned 65 and they did it.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers joining 'Freedom Convoy' as it rolls to Parliament Hill
As Canadian truckers and their supporters make their way from western Canada to Ottawa this weekend, Quebec truckers are expected to gather at several border crossings, including Lacolle, Stanstead and St-Theophile, hoping to support the cause.
-
Quebec public health officials expect 'modest' drop in hospitalizations, measures to be relaxed weekly
The number of patients in Quebec hospitals is expected to dip over the next few weeks based on projections, but public health officials warn sanitary measures need to be lifted cautiously and gradually.
-
‘It kind of disgusted me’: Struggling Montreal restaurants receive complaints from provincial language watchdog
'And after living what we've been living for the past two years, I was a little bit insulted,' said Ted Dranias, owner of the Petros Taverna in Westmount.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Truck convoy rolls into Kingston, Ont.
The 'Freedom Convoy' arrived in Kingston, Ont. early Thursday evening, the latest stop for the trucking convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other government restrictions.
-
Freedom Convoy: Ottawa residents urged to avoid highways 417 and 416
Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.
-
Ottawa businesses prepare for the arrival of the 'freedom convoy'
Ottawa businesses are preparing for the arrival of the 'freedom convoy' this weekend, as a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions moves towards the capital.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to enter Level 2 of COVID-19 winter plan Friday night
New Brunswick will return to Level 2 of its winter plan to manage COVID-19 two days earlier than expected.
-
Hundreds of Maritimers gather along highways Thursday in support of the 'freedom convoy'
Hundreds of Maritimers lined highways, packed parking lots and showed their support on Thursday for the rally of truckers headed to Ottawa, protesting Canada-wide COVID-19 mandates.
-
P.E.I. students expected to test regularly for COVID-19 when they return to school next week
Prince Edward Island students will be expected to test regularly for COVID-19 and wear masks at all times when they return to class next week.
Kitchener
-
Ontarians will be allowed to eat at sporting events on Monday, will not need to provide contact information
Ontario has released more details about what individuals should expect when the province moves to the first step of the latest reopening plan.
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 144 in hospital
Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained steady at 144.
-
Fire damages two units at A Better Tent City
Two housing units at A Better Tent City in Kitchener were damaged Thursday in a fire.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths, hospitalizations near record
B.C. added 13 more fatalities to its COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, as hospitalizations rose to near record highs.
-
Family of 'bubble baby' joins calls for B.C. to expand newborn screening
The family of a young girl who was born with a rare – and life threatening – condition is calling on the B.C. government to follow most other provinces and screen all newborns for severe combined immunodeficiency.
-
Could single-family lots soon hold as many as 6 homes? Vancouver real estate pitch gets tentative nod
A proposal that could see as many as six homes packed into what are currently single-family lots in Vancouver is moving forward after a tentative nod from city council this week.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, more than 100 hospitalized
B.C. health officials say 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed across the province Thursday, including one in Island Health. The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,588, including 168 deaths in Island Health.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Saanich
Saanich police say a woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked intersection.
-
Children rescued after fire on B.C. school ferry
No injuries have been reported after an engine fire broke out on a school boat in B.C. waters on Thursday morning.