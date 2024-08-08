Winnipeg to start fogging for mosquitoes that carry West Nile

The City of Winnipeg is going to start fogging for mosquitoes that are known to carry West Nile virus.

The province issued a fogging order the city said Thursday, which requires municipalities to fog when the risk of West Nile transmission is high.

Winnipeg plans to start fogging Friday morning in four main areas:

· Bridgwater Lakes;

· Tuxedo Industrial, Whyte Ridge, Wilkes South;

· Brockville, Linden Ridge, Lindenwoods, West Fort Garry Industrial; and

· Riverbend, Rosser – Old Kildonan.

The city will be using DeltaGard 20EW for fogging. Winnipeggers can find a complete fogging schedule online.

Along with Winnipeg, the province said fogging is also required for Altona and parts of the RM of Rhineland, along with parts of the RM of Macdonald and West St. Paul.