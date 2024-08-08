WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg to start fogging for mosquitoes that carry West Nile

    west nile
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg is going to start fogging for mosquitoes that are known to carry West Nile virus.

    The province issued a fogging order the city said Thursday, which requires municipalities to fog when the risk of West Nile transmission is high.

    Winnipeg plans to start fogging Friday morning in four main areas:

    · Bridgwater Lakes;

    · Tuxedo Industrial, Whyte Ridge, Wilkes South;

    · Brockville, Linden Ridge, Lindenwoods, West Fort Garry Industrial; and

    · Riverbend, Rosser – Old Kildonan.

    The city will be using DeltaGard 20EW for fogging. Winnipeggers can find a complete fogging schedule online.

    Along with Winnipeg, the province said fogging is also required for Altona and parts of the RM of Rhineland, along with parts of the RM of Macdonald and West St. Paul.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News