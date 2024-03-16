Winnipeg Trails reflects on ‘winter that wasn’t really winter’ after mild season

Organizers behind some of Winnipeg’s most iconic winter activities are looking back at what they’re calling an “unusual” season.

Anders Swanson, the executive director of Winnipeg Trails, said he and other program coordinators were shocked by a “winter that wasn’t really winter.”

Swanson said while some activities were able to take place – including mobile ski library events where people could rent out a pair of cross country skis and hit the trails – opportunities to hold the season’s regular programming were limited.

“We haven't done our programming in an El Nino year,” Swanson said. “And so we know that combination of El Nino and climate change is probably going to bring us some unusual stuff.”

Swanson said the changing winter can also mean a change in city maintenance plans for pathways.

“If we're going to pick trails, we want to see accessibility and fun 24 hours a day, seven days a week…as close as we possibly can to it,” he said. “When the climate is changing, then you’ve got to think about different equipment,” referring to a need for ice crushers and sweepers for when the ice freezes and thaws.

Despite the challenging winter season, Swanson said there are still things to look forward to with spring around the corner.

“A short, short skiing season means that more people are thinking about biking…and that’s exciting,” Swanson said. “So I mean, we roll with the punches.”