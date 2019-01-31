Wnnipeg Transit inspectors could soon get new equipment to protect them from being stabbed.

In 2017 bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death on the job. In response, the city hired more inspectors to help drivers deal with unpaid fares and unruly passengers.

Now transit wants to outfit the inspectors with ballistic vests which are stab and slash resistant.

"They're called to incidents when anything should occur on a bus and sometimes those incidents have the possibility of disruptive, even violent behavior occurring," said Randy Tonnellier from Winnipeg Transit.

The request requires approval through the 2019 budget process in March.

“We've got a number of competing priorities but we do need to make improvements to transit safety for the benefit of our valued employees," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

One major safety measure already approved for 2019 are safety shields for drivers. City council voted Thursday to speed up the installation of the devices on all 630 buses from three years to one.