Winnipeg Ukrainians commemorate 91st anniversary of Holodomor as war rages on overseas

Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community came together outside City Hall to remember the lives lost in the past, as well as those giving their lives in the current day.

Across Canada, the fourth Saturday in November marks Holodomor Memorial Day. The Holodomor has been recognized as a genocide that saw millions of people die at the hands of Joseph Stalin’s man-made famine in 1932-33.

“We’re gathering today to remember the millions of lives lost during the Holodomor in 1932 and 1933 so that we will remember that tragedy, that genocide, so hopefully it will never be repeated again in this world,” said Valentina Noseworthy, the co-chair of Holodomor awareness and education at the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba branch.

Saturday’s ceremony also included a traditional Ukrainian memorial service, or panahyda. Members of the public also sang Vichnaya Pam’yat, which means “Eternal Memory.”

Dozens of people came to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the famine, while also noting the parallels of the ongoing war in Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Before the Holodomor tribute, there was a pro-Palestinian rally at City Hall. However, once the ceremony got underway, the protesters stood quietly with the Ukrainians in mourning.

“I’m thankful to them for showing their respect, for being quiet and listening and praying along with us, because I think they're praying for all souls lost in such tragedies as are going on in the world right now,” said Noseworthy.

Other commemorative ceremonies were also held in other parts of the province.

In Selkirk, Man., the city’s water tower has been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the community.