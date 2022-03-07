Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fire

A fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Manahan Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews were not able to go inside the warehouse due to the high heat and heavy smoke, so they launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders and handlines.

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were still on scene and were expected to remain into the night.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the cold weather created challenges for firefighters, and crews were rotated in and out of operations to give breaks from the cold. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time. However, the warehouse is expected to be a complete loss from the fire, smoke and water damage.