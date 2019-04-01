

CTV Winnipeg





Downtown Winnipeg will once again be filled with Winnipeg Jets fans for the 2019 NHL Playoffs.

Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW), True North Sports + Entertainment (TNSE), the City of Winnipeg, and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, have teamed up once again to host street parties during the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff run.

“The Whiteout Street Parties are a chance for us to come together as a city and celebrate” said Dayna Spiring, President & CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg. “We are a city that comes together to celebrate and nobody can match our energy. This year we want to take that energy to new heights. We are building on the success of last year and we are working to make the fan experience even better”.

New this year, tickets for the street parties will cost $5 each. If you have a ticket to a Winnipeg Jets home playoff game, a street party ticket is included.

As part of a partnership with United Way Winnipeg, EDW says all proceeds from the tickets will go to local agencies working to address three key issues in our city: addiction, homelessness, and mental health.

“We are excited to build on the success of last year’s Street Parties and present an even better fan experience this year. As well as creating a community to celebrate together downtown, we are especially pleased to make this bigger than hockey by driving awareness and funds to deserving organizations across the city.” said Kevin Donnelly, Senior Vice-President, Venues & Entertainment, True North Sports + Entertainment in a news release.

This year’s parties will once again include a Family Zone at Millennium Library park. This will be an alcohol free zone geared towards families with young children.

Tickets for the street parties can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Bell MTS Place box office. EDW suggests you buy your tickets ahead of time as there is no guarantee that tickets will be available on game days. EDW says any tickets not sold in advance will be available at the Bell MTS Place box office on game days.

The street parties will happen before and during every Jets home playoff game, starting two hours before puck drop. The first street party is prepared to accommodate 15,000 people. EDW says it is prepared to expand its capacity if needed throughout the playoffs.

Away game viewing parties return for 2019 playoffs

During the 2019 playoffs TNSE will once again be hosting away game viewing parties at Bell MTS Place.

Tickets for the viewing parties will be $10 dollars and net proceeds will go to the True North Youth Foundation.

Fans will receive a ‘We are WPG’ rally towel with their ticket to each viewing party.