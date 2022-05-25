Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: police

A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service announced Wednesday they had charged Sabrina Mary Louise Favel with manslaughter in the death of Jasmine Normand, 27. Normand was found dead in her apartment in the 600 block of Maryland Street on May 10, 2021.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police have been investigating the homicide for a year and arrested Favel at a home in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on May 24.

Investigators allege Favel and Normand were “previously known acquaintances,” and were involved in an altercation in Normand’s home, which resulted in her death.

Favel was detained in custody.