WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with the attempted robbery of a senior’s walker.

The initial incident took place on May 15 at Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, where the victim, a woman in her 90s, was standing with her walker.

Police allege a woman confronted the victim and tried to steal her walker. This caused the victim to fall to the ground, leaving her injured and incapacitated.

According to police, the suspect ran away and was not successful in stealing the walker.

Bystanders in the area helped the victim, who was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

The major crimes unit investigated the incident.

Then on May 26 around 1 p.m., members of the police’s auxiliary cadet unit were patrolling in the 200 block of Portage Avenue and saw a suspect allegedly connected to the incident, according to police.

Officers got to the scene and took the woman into custody.

Amanda Lynn Castel, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault. This charge has not been proven in court.