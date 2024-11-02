WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg woman dead after being found hurt behind shopping centre

    A Winnipeg Police Service forensics truck parked along The Promenade in Winnipeg on Nov. 2, 2024. (Gary Robinson/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service forensics truck parked along The Promenade in Winnipeg on Nov. 2, 2024. (Gary Robinson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive behind Portage Place shopping centre Thursday afternoon.

    According to a news release, officers responded to the first hundred block of The Promenade around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstances incident.” Police said they found an unresponsive woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

    Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Briannah Clowes from Winnipeg.

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News