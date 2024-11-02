Winnipeg woman dead after being found hurt behind shopping centre

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive behind Portage Place shopping centre Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to the first hundred block of The Promenade around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstances incident.” Police said they found an unresponsive woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Briannah Clowes from Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.