WINNIPEG -- One woman is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on crash on Manitoba’s Highway 6 on Friday.

RCMP officers were called to the crash, which took place about 10 kilometres south of St. Laurent, Man. at around 11:40 p.m.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found one vehicle in a ditch and another in the middle of the highway. Both of the vehicles sustained significant front-end damage.

The 28-year-old woman who was driving the car found in the ditch was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old woman driving the other car was taken to hospital with serious physical injuries. Both of these women are from Winnipeg and were the only people in their cars.

The RCMP’s investigation has determined that at the time of the collision, the 28-year-old woman was driving south on the highway, and the 33-year-old woman was driving north. They collided in the southbound lane.

A forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigative team are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.